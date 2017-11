Nov 10 (Reuters) - Suzlon Energy Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 681 million rupees versus profit of 2.44 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 11.87 billion rupees versus 27.36 billion rupees last year

* Says exceptional loss of 4.55 billion rupees in qtr‍​

* Says industry is likely to regain momentum with 6 GW+ volume expected in FY19‍​

* Says net term debt at 67.47 billion rupees