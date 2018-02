Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 101.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 14.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 348.3 MILLION RUPEES

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 41.15 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 43.60 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR