BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 59.50 billion rupees versus 63.18 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees

* June quarter consol net income from operations 295.84 billion rupees versus 293.05 billion rupees last year

* June quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.6 percent

* Says June quarter gross employee addition of 11,202 employees

* Says "despite the impact of wage hikes in Q1, we continue to drive profitability to our targeted range"

* Says in Q1, "high currency volatility including sharp rupee appreciation against dollar resulted in INR 6.50 billion loss in reported revenues"‍​

* Says June quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1; $10 million + revenue band up by 12