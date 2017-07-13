FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 59.50 billion rupees versus 63.18 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees

* June quarter consol net income from operations 295.84 billion rupees versus 293.05 billion rupees last year

* June quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.6 percent

* Says June quarter gross employee addition of 11,202 employees

* Says "despite the impact of wage hikes in Q1, we continue to drive profitability to our targeted range"

* Says in Q1, "high currency volatility including sharp rupee appreciation against dollar resulted in INR 6.50 billion loss in reported revenues"‍​

* Says June quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1; $10 million + revenue band up by 12 Source text: bit.ly/2tPHdvK Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.