BRIEF-India's Tata Motors launches range of commercial vehicles in Philippines

July 26 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with launch of its range of commercial vehicles

* Says partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines

* To start supply of CV brands Tata Prima range of tractor trailers & tippers, LPT range of LMH trucks, SFC 407, mini trucks range of Ace, Super Ace Source text - [Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with the launch of its range of commercial vehicles Key highlights: * Partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as the official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines * Complete range of commercial vehicles include - the New Prima Heavy truck platform, an entire range of Heavy Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles, Mini Trucks, Pickups and Buses]

Further company coverage: