Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS JAN TOTAL JLR SALES OF 49,066 UNITS, UP 3 PERCENT

* SAYS JAN JAGUAR SALES OF 14066 UNITS, UP 1 PERCENT

* SAYS JAN LAND ROVER SALES OF 35,000 UNITS, UP 4 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2GTTINa Further company coverage: