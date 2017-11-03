FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Power Sept-qtr consol profit down about 44 pct
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Power Sept-qtr consol profit down about 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.69 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 3.73 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue 76.57 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 4.76 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 72.14 billion rupees

* Approved scheme of arrangement for transfer of 379.5 mw renewable assets to wholly owned units as “going concern” on slump sale basis

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange. The revenue alert was later confirmed as revenue from operations‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2z9LkFG Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
