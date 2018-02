BRIEF-India's Tata Steel Consol Profit Up Over Five Fold

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* CONSOL PROFIT 12.94 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.43 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 13.92 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 334.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 290.25 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC-QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEM 11.16 BILLION RUPEES

* EXCEPTIONAL ITEM REPRESENTS PROVISION RECOGNISED WITH REGARD TO CERTAIN DEMANDS, CLAIMS FROM REGULATORS RELATING TO INDIA OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS TO RESTART FURNACE AT KALINGANAGAR PLANT IN NEXT 7 TO 10 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: