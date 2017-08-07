BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts consol profit in June-qtr

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 9.21 billion rupees versus loss of 31.83 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol net profit was 10.43 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 311.29 billion rupees versus 261.07 billion rupees last year

* Says gross debt for period increased by 47.98 billion rupees due to forex impact, inventory buildup in India due to GST

* Says on sequential basis, there was inventory destocking across channel in run up to the GST launch which led to drop in volumes‍​

* Says net debt as at the end of June 30 was 717.03 billion rupees

* Says “appreciating rupee remains a cause for concern”

* Says "appreciating rupee remains a cause for concern"

* Says "remain positive in the outlook for India steel markets"