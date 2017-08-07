FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts consol profit in June-qtr
#Markets News
August 7, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts consol profit in June-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 9.21 billion rupees versus loss of 31.83 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol net profit was 10.43 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 311.29 billion rupees versus 261.07 billion rupees last year

* Says gross debt for period increased by 47.98 billion rupees due to forex impact, inventory buildup in India due to GST

* Says on sequential basis, there was inventory destocking across channel in run up to the GST launch which led to drop in volumes‍​

* Says net debt as at the end of June 30 was 717.03 billion rupees

* Says “appreciating rupee remains a cause for concern”

* Says "remain positive in the outlook for India steel markets" Source text: (bit.ly/2vHEybd) Further company coverage:

