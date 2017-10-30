FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts Sept-qtr consol profit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 30, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts Sept-qtr consol profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 10.18 billion rupees versus loss of 493.8 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 16.78 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 324.64 billion rupees versus 271.20 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter standalone net profit 12.94 billion rupees versus profit of 2.50 billion rupees last year

* Says gross debt stood at 902.59 billion rupees at quarter end

* Says "remain positive on the outlook of India"‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2z2YHtk Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.