BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts Sept-qtr consol profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 10.18 billion rupees versus loss of 493.8 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 16.78 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 324.64 billion rupees versus 271.20 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter standalone net profit 12.94 billion rupees versus profit of 2.50 billion rupees last year

* Says gross debt stood at 902.59 billion rupees at quarter end

* Says "remain positive on the outlook of India"