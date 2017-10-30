BRIEF-India's Tata Steel posts Sept-qtr consol profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:
* Sept quarter consol net profit 10.18 billion rupees versus loss of 493.8 million rupees last year
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 16.78 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 324.64 billion rupees versus 271.20 billion rupees last year
* Sept quarter standalone net profit 12.94 billion rupees versus profit of 2.50 billion rupees last year
* Says gross debt stood at 902.59 billion rupees at quarter end
* Says "remain positive on the outlook of India"