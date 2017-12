Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* ACQUIRED FROM BHARTI GROUP FURTHER STAKE OF 22.14 PERCENT FOR CONSIDERATION OF 2.27 BILLION RUPEES

* CO IN PROCESS OF BUYING FROM WESTBRIDGE VENTURES II INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, STAKE OF 9.93 PERCENT FOR 1.02 BILLION RUPEES IN CASH

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF FURTHER STAKE OF 32.07 PERCENT IN COMVIVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD

* SAYS POST DEAL, CO WILL HOLD 99.17 PERCENT STAKE IN COMVIVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD