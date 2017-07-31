FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 31, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd

* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 6 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 77.47 billion rupees versus 71.67 billion rupees last year

* Says total headcount at 115,980 in quarter

* Says Q1 active client count stood at 864; adds 21 active clients q-o-q

* Says Q1 IT attrition (LTM) at 17 percent versus 21 percent last year

* Says Q1 IT utilization at 77 percent versus 78 percent last year Source text - bit.ly/2tWv37F Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.