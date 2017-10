Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tejas Networks Ltd:

* Sept quarter PAT 274.7 million rupees versus 113.3 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.18 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved proposal to wind up Vsave Energy Pvt Ltd‍​

* Says approved winding up of Tejas Israel Ltd‍​

* Says approved setting up of unit/branch office in Mexico