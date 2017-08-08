BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited

* June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 503 million rupees

* June quarter consol total income 9.17 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees last year

* Says as on June 30, Thermax Group had order balance of 49.44 billion rupees, up 22.4 percent

* Says June-quarter consol order booking was 19.19 billion rupees, up 134.9 percent

* Says reduction in June-quarter revenue is due to lower order carried forward at the start of FY 2017-2018