6 days ago
BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct
#Markets News
August 8, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited

* June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 503 million rupees

* June quarter consol total income 9.17 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees last year

* Says as on June 30, Thermax Group had order balance of 49.44 billion rupees, up 22.4 percent

* Says June-quarter consol order booking was 19.19 billion rupees, up 134.9 percent

* Says reduction in June-quarter revenue is due to lower order carried forward at the start of FY 2017-2018 Source text - bit.ly/2vhLc4Y Further company coverage:

