BRIEF-India's Thermax Ltd Sept qtr consol profit down about 27 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thermax Limited

* Sept quarter consol net profit 572.2 million rupees versus profit of 785.8 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 711.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 10.33 billion rupees versus 10.96 billion rupees last year

* Says ‍​order backlog as on sept 30 was 48.19 billion rupees

* Says co, B&W began scaling down operations at JV’s manufacturing facility in Shirwal‍​

* Says only "essential personnel" retained to complete pending jobs at Shirwal facility; co says no visibility of new business