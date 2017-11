Nov 8 (Reuters) - Triveni Turbine Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 283.2 million rupees versus profit 320.1 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.17 billion rupees versus 2.06 billion rupees year ago

* Says payment of dividend of 0.45 rupees per share‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2AtVVM2