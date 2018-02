Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tv18 Broadcast Ltd:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MTV ASIA VENTURES (INDIA) FOR PURCHASE OF SHARES OF VIACOM18 MEDIA

* DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $20 MILLION

* CO WILL BUY CONTROL AND HOLD 51 PCT OF EQUITY CAPITAL OF VIACOM 18 Source text - bit.ly/2Ft8V6f Further company coverage: