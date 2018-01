Jan 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* SAYS DEC TOTAL SALES OF 256,909 VEHICLES VERSUS 184,944 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC TWO-WHEELER SALES OF 247,630 VEHICLES VERSUS 179,551 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS TOTAL EXPORTS GREW BY 55.8 PERCENT TO 47,818 UNITS IN DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS TOTAL EXPORTS GREW BY 55.8 PERCENT TO 47,818 UNITS IN DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS DEC THREE-WHEELER SALES OF 9,279 VEHICLES VERSUS 5,393 VEHICLES LAST YEAR