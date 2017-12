Dec 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* SAYS NOV TOTAL SALES OF 251,965 VEHICLES VERSUS 224,971 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV TWO-WHEELER SALES OF 243,323 VEHICLES VERSUS 219,088 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV EXPORT SALES OF 47,207 VEHICLES VERSUS 32,829 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV THREE-WHEELER SALES OF 8,642 VEHICLES VERSUS 5,883 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2BDzWmj