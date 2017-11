Nov 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says Oct total sales of 317411 vehicles versus 308,690 vehicles last year

* Says Oct two-wheeler sales of 308364 vehicles versus 303,885 vehicles last year

* Says Oct three-wheeler sales of 9047 vehicles versus 4,805 vehicles last year

* Says Oct export sales of 45,437 vehicles versus 35,134 vehicles last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: