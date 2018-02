Feb 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* SAYS JAN TOTAL SALES OF 271,801 VEHICLES VERSUS 207,059 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN TWO-WHEELER SALES OF 262,995 VEHICLES VERSUS 202,209 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN THREE-WHEELER SALES OF 8,806 VEHICLES VERSUS 4,850 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN EXPORT SALES OF 42,802 VEHICLES VERSUS 34,110 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: