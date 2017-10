Oct 3 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

* Says Sept two-wheeler sales of 350,854 vehicles versus 287,449 vehicles last year

* Says Sept three-wheeler sales of 8,996 vehicles versus 5,808 vehicles last year

* Says Sept export sales of 50,971 vehicles versus 38,164 vehicles last year

Source text - bit.ly/2fM0yeS

