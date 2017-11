Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net loss 119.5 million rupees

* Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol loss was 10.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 3.39 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 730.1 million rupees; income from operations was 3.51 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: