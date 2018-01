Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 4.56 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.95 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 4.49 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 80.19 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 67.61 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD - BAN ON PET COKE USAGE IN SOME STATES ADVERSELY IMPACTED PERFORMANCE Source text: bit.ly/2rhS3xf Further company coverage: