BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India’s Ultratech Cement Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees
* Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year
* Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant
* Says wall care putty plant expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20