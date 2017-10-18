FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 18, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India’s Ultratech Cement Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year

* Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant‍​

* Says wall care putty plant‍​ expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20 Source text - bit.ly/2x50af1 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.