BRIEF-India's United Spirits Sept-qtr profit rises about 86 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Spirits Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 825 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 883.3 million rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 62.15 billion rupees versus 60.17 billion rupees last year

* Expect impact of highway ban to continue to decrease and business to normalize by end of Q3

* Expect net adverse impact of GST on co's margins to be moderate in this FY