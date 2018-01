Jan 22 (Reuters) - India’s V Guard Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 357.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 253 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.24 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.47 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES RAISING OF FUNDS WORTH UP TO 5 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2rsJaB3 Further company coverage: