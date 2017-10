Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vascon Engineers Ltd

* June quarter net profit after tax 14.8 million rupees versus 14.4 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 855.8 million rupees versus 630.6 million rupees year ago

* Says approves dissolution of risk management committee of the company

* Says approves divestment/sell of non-core assets and/or material subsidiary