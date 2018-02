BRIEF-India's Vedanta Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Down About 4 Pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 20.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 21.33 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 24.10 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 243.61 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 194.15 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY REFINED ZINC-LEAD METAL PRODUCTION AT 245KT, UP 7% Q-O-Q

* SAYS EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS COMPRISES A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF 1.58 BILLION RUPEES IN Q3 FY 2018

* SAYS Q4 MINE PRODUCTION TO BE HIGHER THAN Q3 IN ZINC INDIA SEGMENT

* SAYS RAJASTHAN Q4 PRODUCTION FOR CAIRN OIL AND GAS EXPECTED AT 165 KBOEPD

* SEES FY18 ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 1.5 TO 1.6MT (EXCLUDING. TRIAL RUN)

* SAYS CO MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 COPPER PRODUCTION AT 400KT