BRIEF-India's Vedanta June-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 22.70 billion rupees versus 13.58 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 16.31 billion rupees

* Says merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited was made effective on 11 April 2017

* June quarter consol total income 203.97 billion rupees versus 165.81 billion rupees

* Says Zinc India capacity expansion to 1.2 MTPA by FY2020 on track

* Says Zinc India Zawar mill expansion upgraded to 2.7MTPA; expected completion in Q2 FY2018

* Says Zinc India cop expected to be slightly higher than last year due to input commodity prices

* Says FY2018 net capex estimated at $250mln for Cairn Oil&Gas

* Says "Zinc International: Gamsberg project on track for mid-CY 2018 production"

* Says in FY2018 Cairn Oil&Gas Rajasthan production expected at 165 KBOEPD with further potential upside from growth projects

* Says outloook for FY2018 aluminium production 1.5 to 1.6MT (excluding. Trial run); alumina production 1.5 to 1.6MT

* Says Copper India FY2018 production estimated at 400 KT

* Says Iron Ore FY2018 production estimated at 5.5 MTPA at Goa and 2.3 MTPA at Karnataka

* Says consol debt as of June 30 at 673.42 billion rupees