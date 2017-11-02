FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Vedanta Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up about 47 pct
#Markets News
November 2, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Vedanta Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up about 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - India’s Vedanta Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 20.91 billion rupees versus 14.24 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 23.26 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income 224.66 billion rupees versus 181.54 billion rupees last year

* Says gross debt reduced by 114.66 billion rupees since March 31, 2017‍​

* Expect H2 of this fiscal year to be more robust with the continuing production ramp up‍​

* Says revised capex guidance to $1.1bln for FY 2018 versus original guidance of $1.2bln ‍​

* Says FY2018 net capex estimated at $250mln for Cairn oil & gas

* Says sees FY18 aluminium production 1.5 to 1.6MT (excluding. Trial run); alumina production 1.3 to 1.4MT

* Says FY2018 copper india production estimated at 400KT

* FY 2018 Zinc India CoP likely to be in the range of $900-$950/t Source text - bit.ly/2gTX6vI Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
