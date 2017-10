Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd:

* Says Odisha’s pollution control board revoked closure of co’s 3 units on Sept 20 ‍​

* Revocation of 2 135 mw units and one 600 mw unit to aid co get power generation back in place to meet requirement of smelter ops‍​

* co will now not need to buy temporary power of up to 200 mw Source text: bit.ly/2hiCD7b Further company coverage: