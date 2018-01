BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank Dec Qtr Profit Down 65 Pct

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 795.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.30 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 31.35 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 31.37 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 6.77 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.17 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 6.17 PERCENT VERSUS 7.06 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 3.99 PERCENT VERSUS 4.86 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NPAS 3.33 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.24 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR