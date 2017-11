Nov 15 (Reuters) - Virat Crane Industries Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 16.7 million rupees versus profit 10.3 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 207.7 million rupees versus 166.7 million rupees year ago

* Declared interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share