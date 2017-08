Aug 14 (Reuters) - Visa Steel Ltd:

* June quarter net loss 490.5 million rupees versus loss 302.5 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 4.39 billion rupees versus 2.73 billion rupees year ago

* Approved seeking members' nod for increased in foreign shareholding limit to 74 percent from 24 percent