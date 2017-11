Nov 3 (Reuters) - VRL Logistics Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 216 million rupees versus profit of 138.7 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 4.52 billion rupees versus 4.50 billion rupees year ago

* Says board approved proposal to buy back shares worth up to 414 million rupees‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2iXRc0E

