BRIEF-India's Welspun Corp Posts Dec-Qtr Consol Net Profit

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Welspun Corp Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 663.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 39.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 22.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.41 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS CONTINUED STRENGTH IN VOLUMES OUTLOOK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE MARGINS FOR NEXT FISCAL

* SAYS DOMESTIC MARKET CONTINUES TO WITNESS STRONG DEMAND BOTH IN WATER AS WELL AS OIL & GAS SEGMENT

* SAYS “EXPECT MENA REGION OIL & GAS SEGMENT DEMAND TO PICK-UP OVER NEXT FEW QUARTERS”‍​

* SAYS "DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR OUR PLATE AND COIL MILLS DIVISION REMAINS SATISFACTORY, ALTHOUGH MARGIN CHALLENGES REMAIN"‍​