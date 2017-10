Aug 4 (Reuters) - Welspun Corp Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 546.7 million rupees versus loss of 93.9 million rupees last year

* Says expect international demand to pick-up towards end-fy18

* June quarter consol total income 16.82 billion rupees versus 16.05 billion rupees last year

* Q1 saw above average margins , but will be difficult to sustain such margins on an annual basis

