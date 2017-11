Nov 6 (Reuters) - Welspun Corp Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 417.6 million rupees versus loss of 336.4 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 19.22 billion rupees versus 11.53 billion rupees last year

* Says “maintain positive outlook on volumes for next fiscal‍​”

* Says “H1FY18 margins were driven by execution of some niche orders and may not be sustained on an annual basis”

Source text - bit.ly/2AljQNr

Further company coverage: