Jan 29 (Reuters) - India’s Wockhardt Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 407.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 539.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 10.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.96 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE TO ENHANCE LIMITS UPTO 60 BILLION RUPEES