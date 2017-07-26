FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct
July 26, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago

* Yes Bank Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 9.56 billion rupees

* June quarter interest earned 46.54 billion rupees versus 38.02 billion rupees year ago

* Says NIM expanded to 3.7% for Q1FY18 from 3.6% in Q4FY17

* June quarter provisions 2.86 billion rupees versus 2.07 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross npa 0.97 percent versus 1.52 percent previous quarter

* June quarter net npa 0.39 percent versus 0.81 percent previous quarter

* Says bank recovered 5.46 billion rupees (about 60% of total exposure) in Q1FY18 with further time bound recoveries expected in Q2FY18‍​

* Provision of INR 2.28 billion retained against remaining sustainable debt exposure which is currently expected to be upgraded in June 2019

* Says as at June 30, 2017 provision coverage ratio stands at 60.0 percent

* Says no new restructuring; sale to ARC; SDR; 5:25 refinancing; S4A during the quarter

* Says approves sub-division of existing 1 equity share of face value of INR 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of INR 2‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2vI8u3X Further company coverage:

