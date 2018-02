Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zuari Global Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 27 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 131.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 43.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES REAPPOINTMENT OF NARAYANAN SURESH KRISHNAN AS MD