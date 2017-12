Dec 13 (Reuters) - INDITEX:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 2.34 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.21 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 3.82 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.61 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH SALES 17.96 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 16.40 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES UP 13 PERCENT FROM NOV. 1 TO DEC. 11 Source text for Eikon:

