BRIEF-Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot

June 21 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :

* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder

* Indivior Plc - 24-week study met its primary and key secondary endpoints for both dosage regimens of RBP-6000

* Indivior - Clinical data from phase 3 study also showed outcomes with RBP-6000 are consistent across other secondary clinical endpoints versus placebo

* Indivior - In study, RBP-6000 generally well tolerated, safety profile consistent with that of transmucosal buprenorphine with no unexpected safety findings