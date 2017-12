Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* ‍INDIVIOR ANNOUNCES NDA ACCEPTANCE OF RBP-7000 RISPERIDONE MONTHLY DEPOT​

* ‍U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ACCEPTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR RBP-7000​