BRIEF-Indonesia c.Bank to implement reserve requirement averaging to FX deposits, Islamic Banks

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS SEES INDONESIAN ECONOMIC RESILIENCY IS IMPROVING

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS EXPECTS US FED FUND RATE WILL BE RAISED AGAIN

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS CONSUMPTION RECOVERY IS NOT STRONG ENOUGH YET

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS SEES 2017 GDP GROWTH AT AROUND 5.1 PERCENT , VERSUS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF 5.05 PERCENT

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS Q4 BALANCE OF PAYMENT SEEN AT SURPLUS

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS BI WILL CONTINUE TO STABILISE RUPIAH WHILE ALLOWING MARKET MECHANISM

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS LOAN DISTRIBUTION IS NOT VERY STRONG YET

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS BANKS REMAIN SELECTIVE IN GIVING NEW LOANS

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS TO ACCELERATE IMPLEMENTATION OF RESERVE REQUIREMENT POLICY CHANGE

* INDONESIA C.BANK SAYS TO RELAX AVERAGING FOR RESERVE REQUIREMENTS TO 2 PERCENT AVERAGE

