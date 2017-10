Oct 24 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA:

* SAYS WINS CONTRACT WITH HIGHWAYS ENGLAND TO IMPLEMENT TUNNEL MANAGEMENT CONTROL SYSTEM (TCMS) TO TUNNEL ESTATE

* SAYS PROJECT PART OF CONTRACT WITH OPTION TO IMPLEMENT SOLUTION SUCCESSIVELY IN ALL TUNNELS, UNTIL COVERING ALL 13 MANAGED BY HIGHWAYS ENGLAND, FOR 10 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)