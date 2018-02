Feb 22 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG:

* FY EBIT CAME IN AT APPROX. EUR 153 MILLION (2016: EUR 144.9 MILLION

* FY ‍SALES REVENUES REACH NEW RECORD AT APPROX. EUR 1,641 MILLION​

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WILL AMOUNT TO ROUGHLY EUR 83 MILLION (2016: EUR 80.4 MILLION)