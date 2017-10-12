BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd:

* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores as against Rs. 825.57 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, marking a growth of 23 pct *Operating Profit for the quarter was Rs. 1,633.50 crores as against Rs. 1,281.65 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing a growth of 27 pct *Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 880.10 crores as against Rs. 704.26 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing a growth of 25 pct. *Net Interest Margin (NIM) was stable at 4.00% for the current quarter and the corresponding quarter of the previous year] Further company coverage: