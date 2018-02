Feb 20 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd:

* CO HAS “NO DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURES TO NIRAV MODI NOR ANY INDIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURES BASIS LOUS ISSUED BY PNB”

* SAYS "AS REGARDS GITANJALI GEMS, BANK HAS A SMALL, TWO DIGIT EXPOSURE, NOT LINKED TO ANY LOUS"