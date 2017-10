Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank:

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL’s CNG gas stations​

Source text - IndusInd Bank, in partnership with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) - one of India’s largest CNG companies- will be the sole provider of prepaid CNG smartcards for commercial and private vehicles, facilitating cashless transactions at all IGL’s CNG gas stations.

